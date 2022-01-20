Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Palang Pracharath expects more unity after Thamanat's expulsion
Thailand
Politics

Palang Pracharath expects more unity after Thamanat's expulsion

published : 20 Jan 2022 at 16:55

writer: Online Reporters

Then-secretary-general Thamanat Prompow returns a wai to reporters during a meeting of the Palang Pracharath Party on Nov 27. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Then-secretary-general Thamanat Prompow returns a wai to reporters during a meeting of the Palang Pracharath Party on Nov 27. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Palang Pracharath executive decided to expel Thamanat Prompow and his faction to save the party, after he demanded substantial changes, deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said on Thursday.

Mr Paiboon and party executive member Somsak Thepsutin both agreed the PPRP would be more united, more stable without Capt Thamanat and the 20 MPs under his control.

The party held an urgent meeting on Wednesday to expel the party secretary-general and his followers.

Mr Paiboon said the decision to part ways was made because the ousted secretary-general's  demand for restructuring was unacceptable and it would have deepened conflict within the party.

He refused to give details on Capt Thamanat's demand. The Phayao MP has not since talked to reporters, but posted a Facebook message on Wednesday night thanking his supporters and the PPRP.

He did not say which party his faction would join. They have 30 days to find new homes if they wish to retain their seats in the House.

Mr Paiboon said the PPRP will inform the Election Commission of the expulsion.

The position of party secretary-general is now vacant. Mr Paiboon said party leader Prawit Wongsuwon would decide on the appointment of a new secretary-general. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Thai GDP expected to grow 3.5%-4.5% in 2022 despite Omicron - FinMin

The economy is still expected to grow 3.5%-4.5% this year driven by fiscal policy, exports and investment, despite an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant remaining a challenge, the finance minister said on Thursday.

16:23
Thailand

+8,129 Covid

Daily figures for new infections are up slightly, as is the number of coronavirus-related deaths, but the government remains confident the health system can handle it.

15:45
Thailand

Controls eased

The number of Covid-19 control orange zones will be reduced from next Monday, and drinking hours extended at approved eateries, as the Covid-19 situation improves, a senior health official says.

15:03