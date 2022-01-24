MFP endorses Wiroj in Bangkok

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat introduces party list-MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn as its candidate in the Bangkok gubernatorial election. (Photo: Move Forward Party Facebook account)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has introduced party list-MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn as its candidate in the Bangkok gubernatorial election.

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Sunday said that he spent a year seeking a potential candidate before the party decided to back Mr Wiroj, who is also party spokesman.

"I am sure he will put the people's interests first, no matter what. I have spoken to many people, and no one has the party's DNA like him," Mr Pita said.

Mr Wiroj was born on Dec 11, 1977. He obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering and a master's in business administration from Chulalongkorn University before receiving a doctorate from the National Institute of Development Administration.