Prawit: PPRP stands firm on decision to expel 21 MPs

An interloper flashes a three-finger salute, a pro-democracy protest symbol, in front of Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwon, who was campaigning in Bang Bua Ruam Jai Pattana community, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will not reverse its decision to expel 21 MPs, including former secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon said on Tuesday.

"The issue's over and done with. It has been forwarded to the Election Commission," Gen Prawit said.

He was responding to a reporter's question about Somsak Phankasem, an MP for Nakhon Ratchasima who wanted the PPRP leader to remove him from the list of MPs booted out of the party.

Mr Somsak claimed he did not share the political standpoint of Capt Thamanat, who had reportedly demanded major changes within the party structure.

Mr Somsak would have to find a new party, Gen Prawit said.

Responding to government chief whip Nirote Sunthornlekha's comment that the government may not have enough votes in the House of Representatives following the departure of 21 MPs, Gen Prawit said a new party would join and support the government coalition.

The government would still have enough votes, he said.

The new party will reportedly be headed by Gen Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya, a close aide of the PPRP leader. Pol Gen Patcharawat, Gen Prawit's brother, is tipped to be a party adviser.

On Jan 19, the PPRP executive decided to expel Capt Thamanat and 20 MPs in his faction, for causing divisions within the ruling party.