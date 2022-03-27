Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt spokesman tests positive for Covid, forced to work from home
Thailand
Politics

Govt spokesman tests positive for Covid, forced to work from home

published : 27 Mar 2022 at 14:24

writer: Online Reporters

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana (Photo from Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana Facebook account)
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana (Photo from Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana Facebook account)

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Thanakorn said despite the RT-PCR test showing he had contracted the disease, he had only very mild symptoms.

The spokesman said he had to work from home and did not specify when the test was carried out.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha selected him to replace Anucha Burapachaisri as the government spokesman in August last year. He is known as a staunch defender of the coup leader-turned-premier. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong to halve Covid flight-ban penalty to 7 days

HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Sunday it is shortening the ban on airlines that are found to have carried three or more passengers who test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival, as the number of local cases continues to ease from its peak.

17:35
Thailand

Oil tanker explodes at mouth of Chao Phraya river; 1 dead

SAMUT PRAKAN: An oil tanker exploded and caught fire on Sunday at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River in Phra Samut Chedi district, killing one crew member and injuring another.

17:18
Thailand

2 trailer trucks collide, 1 driver killed

SAMUT PRAKAN: Two heavily-laden articulated lorries collided on the Bang Na - Trat highway in Bang Bo district in the small hours on Sunday and the driver of one vehicle was killed, police said.

16:25