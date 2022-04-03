PPRP aims to win 150 House seats at general election

Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwon chairs the party general assembly at a hotel in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has set a target of at least 150 seats in the House of Representatives at the next general election, new party secretary-general Santi Prompat said on Sunday.

Mr Santi was speaking after being confirmed as secretary-general by a party general assembly.

He had been acting secretary-general since the expulsion of Thamanat Prompao. The general assembly on Sunday officially confirmed him in the position.

The gathering was chaired by party leader Prawit Wongsuwon and attended by current party executives and about 500 members from across the country, at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Mr Santi said Gen Prawit had set a goal that the party emerge with at least 150 MPs in the 400-seat House of Representatives after the next general election.

From now, the party would regularly organise seminars of members in all 400 constituencies and the heads of all 10 regional offices, so they could convey the party's policies to the people and generate confidence.

"I have been in politics for over 10 years. I know what problems the people want solved. The party leader has laid down broad strategies and policies. Party executives will assign MPs and members in all regions to look into the people's problems so that action can be taken to solve them," Mr Santi said.

Four new executive committee members were also elected to fill vacancies. They are Gen Krisyothin Sasipattanawong, a former staff officer to Gen Prawit when he was defence minister, Gen Thanya Kiatisarn, former commander of the Nakhon Ratchasima-based 2nd Army, and party-list MPs Wichian Chawalit and Pornchai Trakoonvaranond.

The meeting elected a committee to select party candidates for the general election.

Asked about the Pheu Thai Party's confidence it will win the next election by a landslide, Mr Santi said: "I have confidence in Palang Pracharath. I think the aspiration for a landslide victory is only a dream, or words. What is most important is deeds."