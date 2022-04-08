Censure debate to take place 'before Aug 23'

The Pheu Thai Party and opposition leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Thursday a censure debate would take place before Aug 23 -- the date critics believe Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's eight-year term limit should technically end.

Dr Cholnan said the opposition plans to lodge a no-confidence motion against Gen Prayut as soon as possible, but the debate could wait for the House to deliberate key legislative drafts, such as the budget bill.

The debate should not delay or hinder the scrutinising of crucial laws, he said.

With the first reading of the budget bill for fiscal 2023 tentatively scheduled for June 1–2, the censure motion is unlikely to be tabled when the House reopens on May 22, he said.

However, he insisted that while the opposition has yet to decide when the motion will be submitted, the no-confidence debate will take place before Aug 23 -- the date Gen Prayut's premiership may expire.

The eight-year limit is likely to be ruled on by the Constitutional Court after a legal team from the House of Representatives claimed Gen Prayut is entitled to serve as premier until 2027.

Dr Cholnan said it is unlikely the government will complete its four-year term in March next year and a House dissolution is likely to be called after the Apec summit.

He said if the House is dissolved, election candidates must have been members of their parties for at least 30 days, instead of 90 days, to be eligible to contest the polls.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said yesterday the opposition has yet to coordinate with the House on when it will submit the no-confidence motion against the government.