Thaksin says he doesn't see daughter running for PM -- yet

Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks in a meeting of the Pheu Thai Party on March 20, 2022. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has dismissed speculation that his youngest daughter Paetongtarn may run in the next general election.

Thaksin said in a ClubHouse session on Tuesday that he did not envision his daughter contesting the poll and he preferred to see her engage in the academic side of work at the Pheu Thai Party.

She will present "her homework", assigned by the party six months ago, at its general assembly on April 24, Thaksin said.

Asked if he wants to see her daughter run in an election, he said: "I am not dreaming too far yet. There is no room for imagination yet. I just want her to help with academic work and bring people together to brainstorm ideas."

Responding to speculation that Ms Paetongtarn may serve as a Pheu Thai candidate for prime minister in the next election, Thaksin -- referring initially to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who serves as leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) -- said: ''There are two people. One is 75 years old and the other is 35 [Ms Paetongtarn]."

"It is not appropriate for the 35-year-old to step in if the 75-year-old remains [in power]. But if the 35-year-old manages to get in, the other should not stay anymore. If you believe that a generational change should not take place yet, then let the 75-year-old stay on."

However, Thaksin said his daughter has proved to be "an apple that doesn't fall far from the tree".

All eyes have been on whether Ms Paetongtarn will be named as a candidate after she was put in charge of a campaign aimed at promoting unity in the Pheu Thai Party.

At a party meeting in Udon Thani on March 20, Ms Paetongtarn was named as the head of the "Pheu Thai Family" campaign and vowed to help the party win an overwhelming victory at the poll and form a government.

On Oct 28 last year, she was appointed Pheu Thai's chief adviser on participation and innovation during its general assembly in Khon Kaen. Thaksin has often been accused of pulling Pheu Thai's strings, something he also denies.

Wichit Plangsisakul, deputy leader of the Setthakij Thai Party, said on Wednesday the party is ready for the election and will field candidates to run in all 400 constituencies should a "political accident" occur, referring to a House dissolution and an early election.

The party is the new home of 18 former MPs of the PPRP including Capt Thamanat Prompow who were expelled for demanding changes to the party's executive lineup, causing the government's majority in parliament to shrink.