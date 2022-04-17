Policies key to victory in Bangkok governor race: poll

Democrat candidate for Bangkok governor Suchatvee Suwansawat gives a voter a wai during his campaign in Chatuchak district on Saturday. (Photo: Apihit Jinakul)

The policies of individual candidates are key to victory in the May 22 election of the Bangkok governor, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on April 4-8 in telephone interviews with 1,325 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, incomes and occupations in Bangkok to compile their opinions on essential factors for candidates to win the election.



Asked whether they thought national-level politics would have any effect on voters' decisions, the replies varied as follows:



- 31.25% said "yes", a lot;

- 30.41% said "no", not at all;

- 24.38% said it would have some effect; and

- 13.96% said it would have little effect.



Asked what they thought would be a decisive factor for a candidate to clinch victory in the election, the replies were:



- 44.75% his or her policies;

- 28.91% individual qualifications and reputation;

- 9.36% individual support base;

- 6.19% the influence of his or her supporters;

- 6.04% individual campaign line and strategy;

- 4.00% support from mass media;

- 0.75% the individual's campaign budget.



A record number of candidates - 31 - had registered for the post of Bangkok governor by the end of registration on April 4. The election has been set for May 22.



Most of them are running as independents, including front-runner Chadchart Sittipunt and his closest rival, former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.