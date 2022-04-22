Top Democrat resigns to pressure party over Prinn

Witthaya demands party execs step down to take responsibility for recruiting accused rapist

Former deputy leader Witthaya Kaewparadai says he is ending his three-decade association with the Democrats to protest against the party’s poor handling of the Prinn Panitchpakdi case. (Post Today file photo)

Witthaya Kaewparadai on Friday resigned as a Democrat deputy leader and member in protest against the party leader and other executives who continue to cling to their jobs in the wake of the sexual assault cases against Prinn Panitchpakdi.

The former MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat tendered a resignation letter to the party to put an end to a relationship going back 27 years with the country’s oldest political party.

He demanded that all executive members step down to show responsibility for recruiting Mr Prinn, who now faces rape and sexual misconduct allegations filed to police by 15 women so far.

He repeated the same message in an interview with Top News.

“The party did not do anything wrong. Those who made the mistake must hold responsibility,” he said on the broadcast.

Mr Witthaya said he was referring to all executives running the party and responsible for bringing in Mr Prinn, 44, the son of former deputy premier Supachai Panitchpakdi. The party executives are led by party leader Jurin Laksanawisit.

“Do not let the party crumble,” Mr Witthaya warned, adding that his demand echoed the feeling of party supporters he had met on the ground.

Mr Jurinn on Tuesday apologised to the public for the scandal involving his then-deputy but stopped short of saying he would step down from his position.