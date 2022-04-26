Prinn charged in another sexual misconduct case

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi (Photo by Weerawong Wongpreedee)

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi reported to Phetchaburi police on Tuesday to hear another indecent assault charge filed against him by a woman who once worked for the party, police said.

Pol Col Wanchai Khaoram, chief of Muang district police in Phetchaburi, said the woman filed a complaint with the police on April 16.

The Phetchaburi native accused Mr Prinn, 45, of sexually harassing her in 2020 at a hotel where the Democrats held a party.

Mr Prinn, accompanied by two lawyers, reported to the police to acknowledge the charge, which he denied.

He later filed a request for his release on bail, which is under the Phetchaburi Provincial Court's consideration.

He had earlier been charged with sexual misconduct against 15 other women.

On April 14, Mr Prinn, the son of former deputy prime minister Supachai Panitchpakdi, announced his immediate resignation from the coalition Democrat Party to fight sexual harassment allegations.

As the fallout spreads over the alleged sexual misconduct of Mr Prinn, Witthaya Kaewparadai resigned as a Democrat deputy leader last Friday, and two Democrat executive members, Kanok Wongtra-ngan and Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasuk, stepped down from all party positions on Monday.