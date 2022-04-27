PPRP top brass stay poker-faced on PM pick

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon talks to reporters before getting into a car. The Palang Pracharath Party leader has triggered rumours the party may propose alternative prime ministerial candidates in the next election but he quickly downplayed the idea. ARNUN CHOLMAHATRAKOOL

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has triggered speculation that it may nominate alternative candidates for prime minister in the next general election after having made Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha its only choice last time.

Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon was asked on Tuesday whether the party would nominate a candidate for prime minister now that other parties had unveiled their picks.

He said Gen Prayut would be nominated for a second time.

"Gen Prayut is the candidate. I have said this for a long time. Don't ask again," he said.

However, when quizzed on whether the party would have alternative candidates in case the prime minister had a problem due to the eight-year limit on his time in office, Gen Prawit replied: "Maybe and I don't know whether the alternative candidates would be civilians."

Gen Prawit's remarks caused a stir within the ruling party and after attending a cabinet meeting he tried to downplay the matter.

"I don't know. This is not the time [to discuss such a matter]," he said.

He refused to comment when asked whether it was likely he would be named as an alternative candidate for prime minister.

Gen Prayut also declined to comment on the matter, only saying: "He [Gen Prawit] has not said anything like that."

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, who also serves as the PPRP's deputy leader, said he knew nothing about alternative candidates. He said the party was focusing on finding candidates to run for House seats in the next election.

Other key PPRP figures such as Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin were also tight-lipped.

The length of Gen Prayut's term has been fiercely debated after a House of Representatives panel claimed he can serve as premier until 2027.

The legal experts told House Speaker Chuan Leekpai that Gen Prayut's term technically began when his premiership received royal endorsement on June 9, 2019.

As such, it said, Gen Prayut is entitled to serve until 2027, as a premier can only serve a total of eight years under the constitution.

The team rejected the views of those who argue that Gen Prayut's tenure began in 2014, when he took power in a coup as head of the since-dissolved National Council for Peace and Order. Under this interpretation, his term would end this August.