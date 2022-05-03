Section
Chuan won't return as party leader
published : 3 May 2022 at 05:33

newspaper section: News

writer: EKARACH SATTABURUTH

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has reiterated his support for Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit, noting he will not return to lead the party as requested by former secretary-general Suthep Thaugsuban.

Last week, Mr Suthep said Democrat executives should "show responsibility" over sexual misconduct allegations against former deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi by reshuffling the party.

Mr Suthep suggested that Mr Chuan step in as party leader and "take care of the party" himself.

However, Mr Chuan, who was the leader of the party at one point, on Monday told the media that he would not retake the position.

"Personally, I was in debt to the party as I was basically born as an ordinary villager," Mr Chuan said. "However, I now have the chance [to be in politics] because of the Democrats."

He added that he will always support the party to ensure its goals remain on track under the leadership of Mr Jurin, who is also Commerce Minister.

During the vote to seek a new party leader in 2019, he and former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva also supported Mr Jurin for the leadership, Mr Chuan said.

"Mr Jurin is also an outstanding person," he said. "Despite having different ideas... honesty is a core [principle] the party still adheres to."

The Democrat Party has been rocked by a sex scandal after several women accused former deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi of rape and sexual assault.

