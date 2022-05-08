Majority of people in other provinces yearn for governors from elections: Nida Poll

As Bangkok people are gearing up for the May 22 election of their governor, a large majority of people in other provinces also want to elect their own governors and are ready for that, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on May 2-4 by telephone interviews with 1,316 people in other provinces, except Bangkok, to gauge their opinions on this matter.



Currently, only the governor of Bangkok is elected by the people to run the special administrative area called Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, while the governors of other provinces are appointed by the Interior Ministry.



Asked to comment on the upcoming May 22 election of the Bangkok governor, the replies varied:



- 33.97% said an elected governor can better respond to the needs of the people;

- 20.14% said they want the governors of other provinces to also come from elections;

- 19.15% said the candidates are selling their dreams, which may fail to materialise;

- 13.07% were interested in policies raised by the candidates;

- 8.59% said appointed governors are also capable of performing their duties;

- 8.36% said the Bangkok governor election helps strengten democracy;

- 7.67% said they envy Bangkok people who can elect their own governor;

- 6.91% were afraid elected governors in other provinces might represent groups of influential people;

- 5.09% said since other provinces already have provincial administration organisation (PAO) chairmen from elections, governors from elections are not necessary; and

- 1.75% said that, in other provinces, governors from elections might cause division in societies.



Asked about going on trial first by holding elections of governors in four or five major provinces, the replies were:



- 55.55% highly agreed with doing this;

- 28.87% were in moderate agreement;

- 8.74% totally disagreed;

- 6.38% moderately disagreed;

- 0.46% no comments.



Asked whether they are now ready to have governors from elections,



- 47.87% said "yes", very much;

- 28.80% said "yes", fairly;

- 11.25% said "no", not at all;

- 10.56% said "not quite";

- 1.52% no comments.



Of the respondents, 28.65% were in the Central, 19.75% the North; 36.78% the Northeast; and 14.82% in the South.



















