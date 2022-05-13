Pattaya call for high turnout on voting day

A parade in Pattaya, on Thursday, is part of the campaign encouraging people to turn out and vote in the city local government elections on May 22, 2022. (Photo: Chaiyot Phupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Campaigning is underway to encourage voters to cast their ballots in the first mayoral election in this resort city in a decade.

Chon Buri governor Pakkarathorn Thienchai said on Thursday the province and city had set a target of a 70% turnout for the election of a new mayor and council members on May 22.

The city has 78,000 eligible voters.

City election commissioner Santhad Siriananpaibool hoped the long absence of elections in Pattaya would draw voters to the polling booths.

The poll in Pattaya is on the same day as the gubernatorial election in Bangkok. It is the first local government election in Pattaya since 2012.

Outgoing mayor Sonthaya Kunplome was handpicked by the coup-making National Council for Peace and Order and appointed in September 2018.

Mr Sonthaya will not run for election. He has turned his attention to restoring the fortunes of his Palang Chon group, preparing it for a come back at the approaching general election. The faction is currently under the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, but it is expected to defect from the ruling party after parliament is dissolved and a general election called.

Mr Sonthaya has sent Poramase Ngampiches to contest the governorship under the banner of the We Love Pattaya group. Other candidates are Sakchai Tanghon (independent), Kittisak Nilwattanathochai (Pattaya Future) and Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn (Pattaya Ruam Jai).