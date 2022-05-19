PPRP clique 'backing Sakoltee'

Independent candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

At least 14 Bangkok councillor candidates from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) are refusing to toe the party line and are instead supporting independent candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul in the governor election, according to a PPRP source.

The party was leaning towards supporting former governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, the source said.

Mr Sakoltee on Wednesday announced he was ready to work with anyone from any party willing to back him.

He said he also welcomed support from independent council candidates.

Mr Sakoltee said about 17 council candidates, both independents and from the PPRP, have expressed support for his governor bid. He said most were from the PPRP.

The majority backed him because they had worked together when Mr Sakoltee was serving as deputy Bangkok governor, he said.

Others backed his campaign policy to develop Bangkok and make money for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Mr Sakoltee said he was eager to welcome new supporters. He said his election promises are practical, realistic and can be implemented immediately if he wins Sunday's poll.

"I'm hoping more people will join us so our team can expand," he said.

The PPRP source said the party initially gave its council candidates a free hand in backing a governor candidate of their choice.

However, a recent directive emerged from high up in the party to back Pol Gen Aswin.

That allegedly left at least 14 council candidates frustrated as Pol Gen Aswin is already backed by the Rak Krungthep (Love Bangkok) group of council candidates.

Supporting Pol Gen Aswin would be tantamount to helping rival candidates, the source said.