Booze ban slapped on city, Pattaya for polls

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration staff and representatives of private companies team up yesterday to campaign in popular Bangkok shopping areas to remind residents to cast their ballot in the Bangkok gubernatorial elections on Sunday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Liquor sales will be banned from 6pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday in Bangkok and Pattaya due to the Bangkok gubernatorial and Pattaya mayor elections.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaengek, spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said no alcohol can be purchased, sold or distributed during that 24-hour window.

Election campaigning is also prohibited from 6pm until 5pm tomorrow, he said.

Those who violate the law can face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said more than 16,000 police will be deployed to provide security at almost 7,000 polling units in the capital, adding there has been no indication of impending violence.

Deputy police spokesperson Krisana Pattanacharoen said the Royal Thai Police has been stepping up surveillance ahead of the elections in both cities.

He said the police force has set up rapid deployment units near polling stations to respond to any incidents, and organised teams to help secure the transportation of ballot boxes.

During the May 9-15 crackdown on crime in Bangkok and Chon Buri ahead of the elections, police arrested 4,259 people in Bangkok and 17 in Chon Buri but none of the offences were related to the polls.