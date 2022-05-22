Democrat wins Ratchaburi by-election

The Democrat Party clinched a seat in the House of Representatives after its candidate beat two rivals in a landslide victory in a by-election in Ratchaburi's Constituency 3 on Saturday.

Constituency 3 covers Chom Bung district and most of Photharam district.



In an unofficial result announced by the provincial election committee at about 9pm, Chaithip Kamolpanthip of the Democrat Party came first with 51,743 votes, followed far behind by Natthanant Nithiponyangsanga of the Seri Ruam Thai Party with 16,853 votes and Pinyo Silpsawang of the Equality Party with 1,889 votes.



The constituency has 137,878 eligible voters. Of them, 75,914 or 55.06% turned out to vote. There were 70,485 valid ballots, 1,914 invalid ballots and 3,516 "no vote" ballots.



The result has yet to be officially endorsed by the Election Commission.



Mr Chaithip thanked voters in Chom Bung and Photharam districts for their support. He said the result was beyond expectation as he thought he would get only between 45,000-50,000 votes.



He vowed to perform the duties of an MP to the best of his ability.



Chalermchai Sri-on, the Democrat Party secretary-general, was on hand to congratulate Mr Chaithip at his residence.



He said he was confident the people would still give the Democrat Party a chance to prove itself. The party would continue to meet the people during the lead-up to the next general election, he added.



Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit posted on his Facebook page: "In the name of the Democrat Party, I would like to thank the people of Chom Bung and Photharam districts for their votes for Mr Chaithip. The overwhelming votes for Mr Chaithip are a great moral booster for the Democrat Party to serve the Ratchaburi people with persistence."



The by-election was made necessary after Paree Kraikupt of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) was banned from politics for life by the Supreme Court's criminal division for holders of political positions for severe misconduct as an MP for her use of 665 rai of forest reserve in Chom Bung district for a poultry farm.

The PPRP did not field a candidate in the by-election.