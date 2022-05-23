Prayut congratulates Chadchart

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt flashes a thumbs-up while jogging at Lumpini public park in Bangkok on Monday morning, after winning Sunday's city election. The result still had to be confirmed by the Election Commission. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday congratulated Chadchart Sittipunt, who looks set to be confirmed as Bangkok's new governor after the city elections on Sunday, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday.

Mr Thanakorn said Gen Prayut had assured Mr Chadchart the government would give him and his team all due support for the development of Bangkok.

"The prime minister has made it clear that whoever is Bangkok governor, no matter which party he or she is from, the government is ready to render support in the country's interests.

"The government will support whatever is good and benefits the Bangkok people - with a clear policy of improving their quality of life," the spokesman said.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, as leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), also extended congratulations to Mr Chadchart, who clearly won the most votes according to the unofficial result.

Gen Prawit, too, said he was willing to support Mr Chadchart. "As I have said, I will support whoever is elected Bangkok governor," he said.

Asked whether the election result, which saw only two PPRP candidates elected to the city council, would have any effect on the party in the coming general election, Gen Prawit said this had yet to be evaluated.

In the city council elections, unofficial figures showed Pheu Thai swept 20 seats, followed by Move Forward (14), Democrat (9), Rak Krungthep group (3), Palang Pracharath (2) and Thai Sang Thai (2). The city council has 50 members.