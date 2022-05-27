Prawit refuses to be drawn on Thamanat

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Friday sidestepped questions about whether Thamanat Prompow's Setthakij Thai Party will support the Prayut Chan-o-cha government during the next censure debate.

Reporters asked Gen Prawit at Government House if he could still talk with Mr Thamanat. He said he could talk with everyone in the cabinet.

Mr Thamanat is not a member of the cabinet.

Asked if the Setthakij Thai Party remained a coalition party, the leader of the coalition-core Palang Pracharath Party initially paused, and then said it was likely to support the government and there should not be any problem.

Asked if he could tell the party to vote for the government, Gen Prawit said he had nothing to do with the party.

On Thursday Mr Thamanat said he had the support of more than 40 MPs from various parties. He is known to be on poor terms with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, who will face a no-confidence debate next month.