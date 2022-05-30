EC checking complaints before endorsing Bangkok poll result

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt is greeted by a supporter during his visit to Bangkok Yai district on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt is still waiting for confirmation of the result of the May 22 city polls from the Election Commission (EC).

The EC said on Monday it would check complaints of alleged irregularities in the gubernatorial election before making its decision.

Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, has registered complaints with the poll organisers against Mr Chadchart.

He accuses him of having a hidden agenda of vote buying with campaign posters made of vinyl that could be converted into shopping bags or aprons. He also alleged Mr Chadchart put the city bureaucracy in a negative light by saying red tape was one of the problems.

Mr Chadchart called on his supporters not to put pressure on the EC for the endorsement, and said he continued field inspection trips in the capital while waiting for the EC decision.

The EC will hold another meeting on Tuesday.

On Monday, it endorsed the result of 40 Bangkok councillors, leaving 10 more to decide later.

It also approved the by-election in Ratchaburi's constituency 3 held on May 21, which saw Chaithip Kamolpanthip of the Democrat Party clinch the seat.

The by-election was held after Pareena Kraikupt of the Palang Pracharath Party was banned from politics for misconduct by illegally occupying forest reserve land in Chom Bung district, which she used for a chicken farm.



