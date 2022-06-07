Paiboon rebuts party rumours of Prawit's resignation

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon will not resign as leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, PPRP deputy party leader Paiboon Nititawan said on Tuesday, rebutting a rumour spreading through party ranks.

It was rumoured that Gen Prawit would resign the party leadership in August.

Mr Paiboon said the rumour was totally groundless and was intended to cause chaos wthin the party.

Gen Prawit had said many times, both to the media and to the party's executive committee, that he would retain the party leadership indefinitely, Mr Paiboon said. This had built confidence within the party, among the executive and MPs, he said.

Mr Paiboon said he, as chairman of the party's legal affairs and regulations committee, would investigate the rumour and find out who spread it and caused damage to the party.

He suspected it was the work of an individual who had resigned from the party to set up a new political party. At the time, that person had spread disinformation with the intent to the damage the party's image.

Mr Paiboon did not name the person, but said that person had reapplied for PPRP membership and his application had been approved. Once back in the party, that person continued to spread confusion and disinformation.

Mr Paiboon said he would investigate that person's conduct to find out whether he had violated party discipline and ethics, and take appropriate action.