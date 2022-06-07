Prayut denies PPRP leadership aspirations

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House on Tuesday. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday denied a news report that he aspired to take over the leadership of the Palang Pracharath Party from Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

The report, citing an unnamed source, said Gen Prayut would register as a PPRP member so he could take over as party leader and Gen Prawit, who is a deputy prime minister, would become secretary-general.



Gen Prayut said he learned of the news report on Tuesday morning, but did not know where it came from.

The prime minister said he had not made any such decision and he did not know what the rumour about his possible leadership of PPRP was based on.

He had still not considered if he would remain in politics after the general election. He was focusing on his present government completing its full term.

He was not thinking about anything other than work, and everything was moving forward satisfactorily.



Asked about Gen Prawit's remark to reporters that they should ask Gen Prayut what he had in mind for the coming general election, Gen Prayut said, "I am not thinking that far. I am only thinking about what to do to keep the government going to complete its term. What will happen in the future rests with the people."



On a suggestion that, judging by the vote to pass the Budget Bill in its first reading, the government looked solid, Gen Prayut said everything seemed to be all right with no problems.



Now it was time for the budget scrutiny committee to look into the bill in detail, he added.



The prime minister did not reply when asked about his political future. He only paused to listen, and walked away.

PPRP deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan on Tuesday rebutted rumours within the party that Gen Prawit planned to resign from the leadership in August.