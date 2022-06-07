Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prayut denies PPRP leadership aspirations
Thailand
Politics

Prayut denies PPRP leadership aspirations

published : 7 Jun 2022 at 17:39

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House on Tuesday. (Screenshot)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House on Tuesday. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday denied a news report that he aspired to take over the leadership of the Palang Pracharath Party from Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

The report, citing an unnamed source, said Gen Prayut would register as a PPRP member so he could take over as party leader and Gen Prawit, who is a deputy prime minister, would become secretary-general.

Gen Prayut said he learned of the news report on Tuesday morning, but did not know where it came from.

The prime minister said he had not made any such decision and he did not know what the rumour about his possible leadership of PPRP was based on.

He had still not considered if he would remain in politics after the general election. He was focusing on his present government completing its full term.

He was not thinking about anything other than work, and everything was moving forward satisfactorily.

Asked about Gen Prawit's remark to reporters that they should ask Gen Prayut what he had in mind for the coming general election, Gen Prayut said, "I am not thinking that far. I am only thinking about what to do to keep the government going to complete its term. What will happen in the future rests with the people."

On a suggestion that, judging by the vote to pass the Budget Bill in its first reading, the government looked solid, Gen Prayut said everything seemed to be all right with no problems.

Now it was time for the budget scrutiny committee to look into the bill in detail, he added.

The prime minister did not reply when asked about his political future. He only paused to listen, and walked away.

PPRP deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan on Tuesday rebutted rumours within the party that Gen Prawit planned to resign from the leadership in August.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Japan to ask foreign tourists to wear masks, take out insurance

TOKYO: The Japanese government said Tuesday it will ask foreign tourists to wear face masks and take out insurance to cover medical expenses in the event they contract Covid-19 as Japan restarts accepting visitors in stages later this week.

18:54
Thailand

Bill moves forward

The cabinet has approved the Civil Partnership Bill, which allows same-sex couples to register their partnership. The House will vote on the bill.

18:15
Business

Taiwan tells US: Don't forget free trade deal

TAIPEI: Taiwan's top trade negotiator appealed to the United States on Tuesday not to forget that the island wants a free trade deal but understands this will not happen immediately and is willing to make other agreements first as "building blocks".

18:11