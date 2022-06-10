Pheu Thai outlines censure debate

The opposition will table a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament next week, with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and nine cabinet ministers targeted in the planned censure debate.

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said the opposition will file the motion with the parliament president next Wednesday.

Targeted in the motion along with the prime minister are cabinet ministers from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), the Bhumjaithai Party and the Democrat Party.

They will be censured for alleged mishandling of government administration and alleged violation of codes of ethics, Dr Cholnan said.

The Pheu Thai leader added they will also be censured for alleged failure to carry out the government policy statement declared before parliament, and allegedly destroying democracy, among other accusations.

Commenting on the Senate's plan to seek a general debate on the government's performance without a vote, he said he had no objection as long as the coup-appointed Senate does not use the debate to whitewash the government's alleged wrongdoings.

There will be no problem if the Senate carries out its duty in line with the constitution, Dr Cholnan said.

The Senate's general debate is expected to take place before the no-confidence debate.

According to a source, the PPRP cabinet ministers to be targeted in the debate are Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Digital, Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat.

Two ministers from the Democrat Party to be targeted are Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

The two from the Bhumjaithai Party are Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the source said.

The source said the opposition's no-confidence debate will be the last as the coalition government's tenure expires in March next year.

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai said the Senate is required to fulfil its role as a check on the government's activities as stipulated by the constitution, particularly scrutinising the implementation of the government's reform plans and the 20-year national strategy.

He said the Senate will seek a general debate without a vote under Section 153 of the constitution so the government will be asked to explain issues related to national administration, particularly the economic problems and public health issues.