Nattawut to direct Pheu Thai initiative

Nattawut: Aiming for landslide

Former red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar has been appointed as director of the Pheu Thai Family project.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the project and a daughter of exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, on Wednesday welcomed Mr Nattawut as its project director as the party hopes to score a landslide victory at the next general election, expected this year or next.

The project aims to attract members of the pro-democracy group from all provinces to join or support the party, with a target of expanding its current membership of 8 million to 14 million.

Over the past three months, the Pheu Thai Family has promoted activities geared toward narrowing legal limitations so that more people can take part in political affairs.

"I'm delighted to have Mr Nattawut back home [with the Pheu Thai Family] to work alongside us as he understands the determination of the Pheu Thai Party," Ms Paetongtarn, who is also chief of the party's Inclusion and Innovation Adviser Committees, told the media on Wednesday.

Mr Nattawut said that even though he has been fighting for democracy as a red shirt for more than a decade, real democracy is the power to govern with the support of the majority.

"I will fight alongside Pheu Thai in the election to see regime change," he said.

"For over a decade, I've been connected with many different parties. But I can say Pheu Thai is my home, where I've grown alongside the party members. So this is the reason I've returned in hope of building a better future."

Mr Nattawut said a party with a true democratic heart must win a landslide victory in the next election, and govern the country with a competent and experienced government.

"I believe Pheu Thai will be the one [to do that] so I will try my best to support this project," he said.

Ms Paetongtarn said she wants the party to succeed so it can help the public escape poverty and a government that is doing too little to help the country develop.