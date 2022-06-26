Paetongtarn Shinawatra most popular choice for PM: poll

Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks in front of a large crowd of Pheu Thai supporters during a campaign to promote the party in Si Sa Ket on June 18, 2022. (Pheu Thai photo)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has emerged on top of potential rivals for the post of prime minister in a popularity rating of political figures by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The survey, the second in 2022, was conducted on June 20-23 by telephone interviews with 2,500 people aged 18 and over of various occupations and levels of education and incomes throughout the country.

Asked to name the person they most favoured for the post of prime minister today, the answers varied as follows:

25.28% of the respondents pointed to Ms Paetongtarn, the Pheu Thai Party's chief of the Inclusion and Innovation Adviser Committees, because they want a member of the new generation to take over the country's administration, they admire Pheu Thai's policies and because she is from the Shinawatra family;

13.24% Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, because they like the party's policies and want to give someone from the new generation the opportunity to run the country's administration;

11.68% Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current prime minister, because they think he is an honest and straightforward person whose policies have proven effective and who has restored peace and order in the country;

6.80% Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, saying she is honest and experienced in administering the country - with some adding that a woman should be put in charge;

6.60% Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, citing his honesty and straightforwardness;

4.20% Chadchart Sittipunt, the current Bangkok governor, saying that he is a person with high ability with strong determination to work for the country;

3.76% Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party, saying he is a capable person with economic and financial expertise;

2.92% Dr Cholnan Srikaew, the Pheu Thai Party leader, for being an honest and reliable person;

1.68% Somkid Jatusripitak, a former deputy prime minister, for being an expert in the field of economics;

1.56% Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party, saying he has made some concrete achievements;

1.52% Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, saying he has also made some concrete achievements; and

2.08% combined for other persons including Mingkwan Saengsuwan, Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdi Party); Wan Muhamad Nor Natha (Prachachart Party); Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party); Tewan Liptapallop (Chart Pattana Party); Apichart Samsiripong (Palang Pracharath Party); Chuan Leekpai (Democrat Party); Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised Party); Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward Party) and Chothip Songwattana (a businesswoman).



The rest of the respondents, 18.68%, said no-one is suitable for the prime minister's post.



Asked to name a political party they support today, the answers were:

36.36% the Pheu Thai Party;

17.88% the Move Forward Party;

7.00% the Palang Pracharath Party;

6.32% the Democrat Party;

3.04% the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

2.96% the Thai Sang Thai Party;

2.68% the Kla Party;

2.56% the Bhumjaithai Party;

2.52% combined for Sang Anakot Thai, Thai Pakdi, Chartthaipattana, Chart Pattana; Prachachart; New Economy; Ruam Thai Sang Chart; Thai Civilised and the Khru Thai Pheu Prachachon parties.



The rest of the respondents, 18.68%, do not support any particular party.