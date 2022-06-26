Paetongtarn top favourite for prime minister's post: Nida Poll

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has emerged to be on top of other potential rivals for the post of prime minister in a popularity rating of political figures by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The survey, the 2nd in 2022, was conducted on June 20-23 by telephone interviews with 2,500 people aged 18 and over of various levels of educations, occupations and incomes throughout the country.



Asked to name a person they support for the post of prime minister today, the answers varied:



- 25.28% of the respondents pointed to Ms Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai Party's chief of the Inclusion and Innovation Adviser Committees, saying they want to give people of a new generation to take the helm of the country's administration, admire Pheu Thai's policies and especially and because she is from the Shinawatra family;



- 13.24% for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, because they like the party's policies and want give a person of a new generation the opportunity to run the country's administration;



- 11.68% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current prime minister, because he is an honest and straightforward person who has restored peace and order in the country and his policies have proved effective;



- 6.80% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, saying she is honest and experienced in the country's administration - with some adding that a woman should be given the opportunity to run the country;



- 6.60% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, citing his honestry and straightforwardness;



- 4.20% for Chadchart Sittipunt, who is currently Bangkok governor, saying that he is a person with high ability with strong determination to work for the country;



- 3.76% for Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party, saying he is a capable person with economic and financial expertise;



- 2.92% for Dr Cholnan Srikaew, the Pheu Thai Party leader, for being an honest and reliable person;



- 1.68% for Somkid Jatusripitak, a former deputy prime minister, for being an expert in the field of economy;



- 1.56% for Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party, saying he has made some concrete work results;



- 1.52% for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, saying he has made some concrete achievements; and



- 2.08% combined for other persons including Mingkwan Saengsuwan, Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdi Party); Wan Muhamad Nor Natha (Prachachart Party); Gen Prawing Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party); Tewan Liptapallop (Chart Pattana Party); Apichart Samsiripong (Palang Pracharath Party); Chuan Leekpai (Democrat Party); Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised Party); Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward Party) and Chothip Songwattana (a businesswoman).



The rest of the respondents, 18.68%, said no-one is suitable for the prime minister's post.



Asked to name a political party they support today, the answers are:



- 36.36% the Pheu Thai Party;

- 17.88% the Move Forward Party;

- 7.00% the Palang Pracharath Party;

- 6.32% the Democrat Party;

- 3.04% the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

- 2.96% the Thai Sang Thai Party;

- 2.68% the Kla Party;

- 2.56% the Bhumjaithai Party;

- 2.52% combined for Sang Anakot Thai, Thai Pakdi, Chartthaipattana, Chart Pattana; Prachachart; New Economy; Ruam Thai Sang Chart; Thai Civilised and the Khru Thai Pheu Prachachon parties.



The rest of the respondents, 18.68%, do not support any particular party.









