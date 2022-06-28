Censure debate to start July 19

The previous no-confidence debate begins at parliament on Aug 31, 2021. (Parliament photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday decided the no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other ministers will begin on July 19, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

He said July 18 was unsuitable. The cabinet would hold its weekly meeting on that day and there were many issues on the agenda, including His Majesty the King's 70th birthday on July 28 this year.

Mr Wissanu said the government and opposition whips would meet and decide how many days were needed for the debate on the opposition's censure motions.

It could be four days, or more, he said. It would start on July 19, a Tuesday.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha, a deputy leader of the Democrat Party, said that while the opposition wanted five days the government whips were of the opinion four days should be enough, July 19-22, because there would also be an additional day for the voting.

He believed their differences would be settled when all sides meet.