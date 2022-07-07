Parliament chooses list MP calculation method that favours small parties

The parliament on Wednesday night voted for the party list MP calculation method that observers think will increase small parties' chances to have list MPs after the next polls.

The parliament consisting of senators and representatives chose the list MP calculation method in which votes for list MP candidates from all political parties will be divided with 500. The result will be the minimum votes for a political party to have a list MP. The choice was made with 354 votes in favour, 162 against, 37 abstentions and four no-votes.

The parliament rejected the calculation method in which all votes for list MP candidates will be divided by 100. The choice was turned down by 392 votes to 160 with 23 abstentions and two no-votes.

Before the vote, senator Gen Akanit Muensawat said the division by 100 would block new political parties from entering the House.

500 will be the number of all MPs including 400 constituency MPs while 100 represents the number of all list MPs after the next general election.

Krit Urwongse, deputy secretary-general of the Election Commission, said the 500 divisor would be problematic because it would result in the number of list MPs exceeding the official number of list MPs set by the constitution.

Opposition-core Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said he would ask the Constitution Court to consider the issue.