Prayut vows to speed up projects if he returns as PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, flanked by Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, right, and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, pays his respect to the city pillar in Muang district of Kamphaeng Phet where he inspected water management projects on Thursday. (Government House photo)

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to accelerate government projects if he returns as prime minister after the next election.

The premier was telling residents who turned up to greet him during his visit to Kamphaeng Phet on Thursday that state projects would be further expedited if he returns as prime minister.

Gen Prayut was in the lower northern province to inspect a local water management programme and discuss new irrigated water sources.

He also visited tambon Wang Kham in Khlong Khlung district where a temporary weir has been built across the Ping River to divert water for farming.

"We're in the same boat and we have to join hands in developing our country," he said.

"Please know that the prime minister is impatient and wants to finish all the work quickly," he added.

"But problems abound and I've been prime minister for almost eight years. Many projects have taken shape and are moving along.

"If I can continue [as prime minister after the next election], the projects will proceed faster," he said, adding he was not trying to campaign for votes early.

Gen Prayut found himself surrounded by residents holding up placards with morale-boosting messages.

Several of his supporters wore T-shirts bearing a comic drawing of the PM and text reading "We love Uncle Tu" (his nickname). They offered him flowers and yelled for him to stay on and finish his eight-year term.

While he has pledged to do his best as prime minister, Gen Prayut said he would not be able to carry on in the top post without the help and support of others.

He said he saw himself as someone bound by duty to work for the country and urged people not to lose faith in him.

Turning to the issue of water management, he said the amount of rainfall in the country was generally sufficient but the problem revolves around how much of it can be stored for use.

After Kamphaeng Phet, he took a trip to nearby Phichit and Nakhon Sawan where he also received a warm welcome.