Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Seri Ruam Thai wins Lampang by-election
Thailand
Politics

Seri Ruam Thai wins Lampang by-election

published : 11 Jul 2022 at 10:45

writer: Online Reporters

The Seri Ruam Thai Party led by Sereepisuth Temeeyaves looks set to win an additional seat in the House of Representatives with unofficial results showing its candidate Detthawee Sriwichai the clear winner in Sunday's by-election in Lampang's constituency 4.

The by-election was contested by three candidates - Mr Detthawee of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, Polpong Pongsupat of the Palang Sangkhom Mai Party and Wattana Sithiwong of the New Economic Party.

The unofficial vote count, as of 8.15pm, showed Mr Detthawee in first place with 54,359 votes, followed by Mr Wattana with 30,218  and Mr Polpong with 3,629.

Of the 161,378 eligible voters, 97,355 (60.33%) cast ballots.

Lampang's constituency 4 encompasses Ko Kha, Soem Ngam, Sop Phrap, Thoen and Mae Phrik districts.

Sunday's by-election was ordered by the Supreme Court’s Division for Election Cases on May 27 after the Election Commission issued a yellow card to Mr Wattana, who won the June 20, 2020 by-election in the constituency under the Palang Pracharath banner. The ruling nullified the result. Mr Wattana remained eligible to run in the by-election.

In Sunday's by-election, Mr Wattana ran for the New Economic Party of Thamanat Prompow.

Capt Thamanat conceded defeat and congratulated the Seri Ruam Thai Party.

The result still has to be endorsed by the Election Commission.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Seri Ruam Thai wins Lampang by-election

The Seri Ruam Thai Party led by Sereepisuth Temeeyaves looks set to win an additional seat in the House of Representatives with unofficial results showing its candidate Detthawee Sriwichai the clear winner in Sunday's by-election in Lampang's constituency 4.

10:45
Business

SCB X weighs options for $1.5bn asset management unit

SCB X Plc is considering options including a sale of its asset management unit, people familiar with the matter said, amid growing industry consolidation in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

10:26
Business

Sharge blueprint to equip high-rises with EV chargers

Sharge Management Co, a provider of charging systems for battery-powered vehicles, is expanding its business to serve motorists at high-rise buildings, including condominiums, as the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads increases.

10:10