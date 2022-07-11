Seri Ruam Thai wins Lampang by-election

The Seri Ruam Thai Party led by Sereepisuth Temeeyaves looks set to win an additional seat in the House of Representatives with unofficial results showing its candidate Detthawee Sriwichai the clear winner in Sunday's by-election in Lampang's constituency 4.

The by-election was contested by three candidates - Mr Detthawee of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, Polpong Pongsupat of the Palang Sangkhom Mai Party and Wattana Sithiwong of the New Economic Party.



The unofficial vote count, as of 8.15pm, showed Mr Detthawee in first place with 54,359 votes, followed by Mr Wattana with 30,218 and Mr Polpong with 3,629.



Of the 161,378 eligible voters, 97,355 (60.33%) cast ballots.



Lampang's constituency 4 encompasses Ko Kha, Soem Ngam, Sop Phrap, Thoen and Mae Phrik districts.



Sunday's by-election was ordered by the Supreme Court’s Division for Election Cases on May 27 after the Election Commission issued a yellow card to Mr Wattana, who won the June 20, 2020 by-election in the constituency under the Palang Pracharath banner. The ruling nullified the result. Mr Wattana remained eligible to run in the by-election.



In Sunday's by-election, Mr Wattana ran for the New Economic Party of Thamanat Prompow.



Capt Thamanat conceded defeat and congratulated the Seri Ruam Thai Party.



The result still has to be endorsed by the Election Commission.