Prayut defends weapons deals

Pheu Thai Party MP Yuttapong Charasathien speaks about the Defence Ministry's plan to procure submarines and fighter jets during the last day of the censure debate against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted the government will purchase submarines and F-35 fighter jets as he defended the country's military spending on the last day of the censure debate on Friday.

Deputy Pheu Thai Party leader Yuttapong Charasathien took aim at military spending as he slammed Gen Prayut, who is also the defence minister, as lacking leadership for failing to put the brakes on unnecessary expenses.

Mr Yuttapong said the premier should have ordered the scrapping of the navy's submarine deal when it was apparent that China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co, the manufacturer, could not supply German-made MTU396 diesel engines by next month's deadline.

"He lacks the leadership required to head the government," said Mr Yuttapong, MP for Maha Sarakham. "When the submarine deal ran into a problem, he was afraid to cancel the contract, and this damages the country."

He said the air force's plan to acquire three F-35s from the United States should wait because the country's public debt has increased to over 60% of GDP and is in need of funds for development and financial relief initiatives.

He said that the air force's procurement process for the jets may take almost two years as the order request must be examined by US lawmakers.

Gen Prayut should order the air force to withdraw its request for allocation of funds for the jets in the 2023 budget so the money can be spent to help people in need, Mr Yuttapong said.

Defending both plans, Gen Prayut said the government will not accept the delivery of the submarines unless they meet the requirements specified in the deal's terms of reference (ToR).

He said the navy has stood firm on its demand and the Chinese firm has to honour the agreement.

If the ToR cannot be fulfilled, concerned parties will have to take responsibility as specified in the contract, he said.

As for the jets, he said the scheme will go ahead as the air force submitted the order request to the US last year. He said it is expected to conclude early next year and Thailand will inform the US of its intentions in February.

Mr Yuttapong also attacked the navy's plan to purchase UAVs worth 4.1 billion baht from Israel, saying it is unnecessary spending. He said that without weapons, UAVs can only do reconnaissance missions.

Gen Prayut said military spending schemes are based on defence necessities, noting they are approved by the House. The House has the final say in budget allocations and the military has to cope with parliament's decision should budgets be trimmed or rejected, he said.