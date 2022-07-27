Chadchart vows to sweep away corruption in capital

Chadchart: Five 'quick-win' steps

City Hall is looking to close graft loopholes by imposing five "quick-win" measures including barring officials from accepting gifts.

The new initiative was announced by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Tuesday at a press conference held alongside representatives from the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT).

Mr Chadchart said people tended not to trust City Hall when it comes to issues of transparency, so his team has been working with the ACT on ways to rein in and prevent malpractice, and have recommended five so-called "quick win" measures

The first step will be to shorten the deadline for issuing a licence to build a small house. This is aimed at preventing unscrupulous officials from making excuses and demanding bribes to have the licence granted quickly.

Also, council officials at all levels will be prohibited from accepting gifts while Krungthep Thanakom, City Hall's investment arm, will sign on to become a member of the Private Sector Collective Action against Corruption (CAC) and require its trading partners to be members as well.

In addition, all Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)-operated hospitals will have to pledge to end all collection of commissions on the purchases of medicinal products from pharmaceutical firms.

All City Hall officials will have to sign a document acknowledging their participation in the anti-corruption policy.

Mr Chadchart said the measures were proposed by the ACT as it urged stiff action against graft.

The governor said public participation was crucial in fighting graft. City Hall's Traffy Fondue (TF) application for reporting problems and submitting suggestions has now launched a separate menu item called "Krungthep Prongsai" (Transparent Bangkok) where people can give anonymous tip-offs on malpractice pertaining to the work of the BMA, he added.

ACT chairman Vichien Phongsathorn said the governor has formed a working team with all stakeholders invited to join.