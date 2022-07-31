Many think ministers gave unclear answers in censure debate: poll

Many people think cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, were unable to give clear answers to questions raised by the opposition in the no-confidence debate, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 25-26 on 1,312 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to compile their opinions on the July 19-22 censure debate in which Gen Prayut and 10 other cabinet ministers were grilled by the opposition.



Of the 1,312 people polled, 69.28% said they did not follow the debate at all; 18.98% spared little time to watch it; 9.00% watched it periodically; and 2.74% watched the whole thing.



Of the 403 who followed the debate, when asked about the information used by the opposition to grill the ministers, 42.43% said it was very clear; 34.25% fairly clear; 15.63% fairly unclear; and 7.69% not clear at all.



Asked whether the ministers were able to give clear answers to questions raised by the opposition, the replies on each of the ministers varied as follows:



- Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha: 75.68% not clear; 21.34% clear; and 2.98% did not follow the answers;

- Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon: 75.44% not clear; 15.63% clear; and 8.93% did not follow the answers;

- Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul: 57.07% not clear; 25.56% clear; and 17.37% did not follow his answers;

- Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit: 52.36% not clear; 30.02% clear; and 17.62% did not follow his answers;

- Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda: 45.16% not clear; 17.37% clear; and 37.47% did not follow the answers;

- Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob: 47.64% not clear; 14.39% clear; and 37.97% did not follow the answers;

- Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn: 44.91% not clear; 14.15% clear; and 40.94% did not follow the answers;

- Social Development and Human Security Minister Juti Krairiksh: 44.42% not clear; 14.89% clear; and 40.69% did not follow the answers;

- Deputy Finance Minister Santi Prompat: 44.91% not clear; 13.40% clear; and 41.69% did not follow the answers;

- Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee: 42.93% not clear; 12.41% clear; and 44.66% did not follow the answers; and

- Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin: 42.43% not clear; 16.13% clear; and 41.44% did not follow the answers.