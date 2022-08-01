PM must quit 'this month'

A political activist group has called on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to "abide by the law" and step down from his leadership position when his term expires on Aug 24.

Metha Maskhao, secretary-general of the Campaign for Popular Democracy, on Sunday said 99 people have signed a petition calling on Gen Prayut to resign when his term ends.

The petitioners include academics and business people, he said.

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party insists Gen Prayut's premiership ends on Aug 24 since he will have served two back-to-back four year terms following the 2014 coup.

The constitution caps a premier's term limit to a maximum of eight years.

Mr Metha said even though the current charter was promulgated in 2017, it took a retroactive effect on cabinet ministers and Gen Prayut, who were in power before the launch of the constitution.

This applies to Gen Prayut as he began serving as PM for the first time in August 2014, a few months after the coup that toppled the previous regime.