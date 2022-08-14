Anutin banks on 'Thai Power' model to win over voters

KRABI: The Bhumjaithai Party yesterday launched its pre-election campaign with an economic model it has labelled "Thai Power" in the hope of boosting its vote in a national poll expected to take place next year.

The launch was held in front of a crowd of about 2,000 at a compound in front of the Krabi Provincial Administrative Organisation in Muang district as he unveiled the party's candidates in this southern province.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul told those assembled that the party has created ''Thai Power'' to help accelerate economic growth.

The campaign will focus on improving basic infrastructure to promote tourism, and job creation will be a key part of the party's new formula, he said.

For example, the Andaman coastal provinces of Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket will be developed as a major global hub for tourists to the region, he said.

Mr Anutin pledged to improve transport links as well as upgrade Krabi Airport to receive direct international flights.

''Tourism development drives will be launched in these three provinces. Their transport networks will be connected to make travel easy and enjoyable,'' he said.

Mr Anutin said that as it promotes tourism, his party also plans to begin work on establishing these three provinces as a new medical hub.

He said his MP in Krabi had pushed a new building project at Krabi Hospital, for which the cabinet recently approved a budget of 300 million baht.

He said the party will make an effort to assist those with large debts to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting crash in economic and employment opportunities.

The South was a strong political base for the Democrat Party for over 30 years, but at the last general election the party lost many seats to Bhumjai Thai party and the Palang Pracharat Party.