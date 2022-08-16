MP 'Madame Dear' quits PPRP

Watanya Bunnag (Photo: Parliament)

List-MP Watanya Bunnag, also known as Madame Dear, has resigned from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), forfeiting her House seat, in a show of discontent after a bid to amend the election bill collapsed for lack of a quorum on Monday.

Ms Watanya announced her resignation on her Facebook page on Tuesday, ending her 1,168 days as a party-list MP for Palang Pratcharath.

She said she was disappointed to see the parliament, which was supposed to be an institution the people could rely on, become an arena for political games. This eroded the people's faith in the legislature.

In her view, parliament was no longer a place where MPs perform their duties to the best of their ability, in response to the people's needs.

She thanked Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP leader, and party executives, as well as all party members, for giving her a chance to work in parliament.

Ms Wantana reportedly visited Gen Prawit to bid farewell, at the Office of the Five Provinces Forest Foundation in the 1st Infantry Regiment headquarters in Phayathai district.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, next on the list, will replace her as a party-list MP for the PPRP.

The failed amendment would have changed the criteria used to select party-list MPs and increased the representation of small parties in the House.