Chadchart okays public countdown to mark end of PM's term

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has given the green light to a four-day rally counting down to the eight-year limit on Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha's premiership, but says the demonstrators cannot stay overnight.

The rally, organised by political activists Jatuporn Prompan and Nititorn Lamlua, begins today and will run until Aug 24, which they say marks the expiry of Gen Prayut's eight-year term, at Lan Khon Muang in front of City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.

Chadchart: 'Rally is on designated site'

Mr Chadchart said the demonstrators are welcome to hold activities at Lan Khon Muang, a designated demonstration site, but they must follow the rules.

"City Hall doesn't allow demonstrators to stay overnight because the area must be cleaned every day and resources must be allocated to take care of the demonstrators. So we're asking them to cooperate," he said.

Not long after assuming office, Mr Chadchart earmarked seven venues for people to hold demonstrations in the capital under the Public Assembly Act.

Organisers must notify the district office ahead of time so officials can facilitate the gathering and maintain the safety of demonstrators.

Wasant Boonmuenwai, director of Phra Nakhon district, said the office will hold talks with the organisers ahead of the rally about the provision of mobile toilets and emergency medical units.

He said the district will also coordinate with Samran Rat police to step up safety for demonstrators. He said the police may step in if the demonstrators decide to march from Lan Khon Muang to Government House.

On Friday, Mr Jatuporn announced a change of venue from the October 14 memorial on Ratchadamnoen Avenue to Lan Khon Muang and said it would run daily until Wednesday.

He urged people to join the event, as the more that turned up, the easier it would be for Gen Prayut to make the "right" decision.

The demonstrators will also discuss what steps to take if the prime minister refuses to step down on or before the Aug 24 deadline.

"It depends on the people to decide if they want to rally outside Government House. On Aug 24, we'll stay until midnight," he said.