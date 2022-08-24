PM avoids Govt House as protests continue

All was quiet at a main gate to Government House on Wednesday morning. (Photos: Chanat Katanyu)

The prime minister stayed away from Government House on Wednesday as protesters rallied nearby insisting that his legal eight-year-tenure under the constitution has ended and he lacks the legitimacy to remain in office.

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported to be working from his residence inside the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi road on Wednesday morning.

Some of the protesters had moved from the Victory Monument on Phahon Yothin road and the Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen avenue and stayed overnight in front of the Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon.

Security remained tight around Government House, where it was quiet, and police manned barricades on approaching roads.

On Wednesday morning, the road from in front of Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon to Suan Misakawan intersection was still closed to traffic.

The Chamai Maruchet bridge in front of Government House was still blocked with shipping containers and rolls of razor wire. Police were stationed behind the containers. (continues below)

Riot police outside Government House this morning as they still anticipate a rally against PM Prayut. #BangkokPost #Thailand #politics pic.twitter.com/t3brBorAEk — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) August 24, 2022

About 9.30am, Gen Prayut chaired a video conference with a committee on industrial competitiveness.

He reportedly had delegated Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to preside over the presentation ceremony for the Prime Minister's Award: National Startup and the Prime Minister's Award: Innovation for Crisis at the Santi Maitree building at Government House in the afternoon.



Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon would chair a video conference meeting of the National Cybersecurity Committee, from the office of the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation on Phahon Yothin road.