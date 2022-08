Constitutional Court suspends Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Constitutional Court has voted 5-4 in ordering Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suspended from duty.

The court's order came after it ruled to accept the petition asking for a ruling on his eight-year tenure as prime minister.

The petition was forwarded from Parliament to the court on Monday.