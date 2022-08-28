Jatuporn: 'Protests must go on'

Jatuporn: Slams transfer of power

Organisers of the anti-government protests have insisted they need to keep the movement going as they shift their focus from seeking the ouster of prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to rooting out the clique they claim holds the regime together.

Jatuporn Prompan, co-leader of the so-called Kana Lomruam Prachachon (Melting Pot Group), on Saturday urged as many people as possible to converge in Bangkok today to rally against the government.

The rally will seek to end the powers of the "Three Por" generals, a reference to Gen Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon and Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda.

The group has vowed to continue to campaign despite Gen Prayut having been suspended from duty as prime minister on Wednesday by the Constitutional Court pending its deliberation of his eight-year tenure.

Mr Jatuporn claimed power has merely changed hands from one Por general to another, a reference to Gen Prawit filling in for Gen Prayut until the ruling.

Mr Jatuporn said he was adamant the group of generals and their acolytes, which has dominated the government and run the country for more than eight years since the 2014 coup, must be dismantled, he said.

Mr Jatuporn said the country was heading for chaos as the general election is still nowhere in sight despite predictions it would be held early or in the middle of next year.

He said the Constitutional Court check on the organic law on the election of MPs could hinder the naming of a date for the poll.

Mr Jatuporn said he believed there was a slim chance of Gen Prayut resuming his premiership since the power has "slipped through his hands".

Meanwhile, Nitithorn Lamlua, another co-leader of the group, said Gen Prawit's taking of the prime minister's seat, even in an acting capacity, was just another charade by the generals to ensure their grip on power remains firm.

"It's a theatrical act designed to keep the generals' firm grip on government," he said.