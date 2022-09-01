Somsak amnesty bill case moves to OAG

Somsak: Faces a range of allegations

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has found there are sufficient grounds for allegations against former House speaker Somsak Kiatsuranon who stands accused of malfeasance for his role in connection with a controversial 2013 amnesty bill.

The NACC has now forwarded the case to the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) for indictment, NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said on Wednesday.

The bill was proposed by former Pheu Thai MP for Samut Prakan Worachai Hema but was criticised for its alleged goal of benefitting fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Mr Niwatchai said the NACC found that Mr Somsak had failed to follow parliamentary meeting regulations and tried to rush MPs into voting on the bill.

He also failed to forward the bill to other agencies for consideration despite lawmakers insisting the bill involved financial matters such as compensation payments that required scrutiny by various state agencies first, Mr Niwatchai said.

Mr Somsak also failed to ask parliament for a decision about whether proposed amendments would contradict the principles and spirit of the original version of the bill, Mr Niwatchai said.

"In light of this, the NACC has decided there are grounds for the allegations of malfeasance and dereliction of duty against Mr Somsak under the Anti-Corruption Act. The case has now been forwarded to the OAG," Mr Niwatchai said.

The amnesty bill was initiated amid rising political tensions in 2013 before it collapsed and led to the demise of the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.

The original version of the bill, put forward by Mr Worachai, sought only to grant an amnesty to rank-and-file protesters, excluding the core leaders of the opposing political groups, between Sept 19, 2006, and May 10, 2011.

The bill was later revised by a House committee vetting it.

The revised version was seen to be a blanket amnesty as it expanded the scope of amnesty considerably, covering all people involved in political unrest, protest leaders and authorities, and in particular Thaksin.

The House passed the bill on Nov 1, 2013, drawing fierce public opposition. It prompted street demonstrations under the banner of the People's Democratic Reform Committee led by Suthep Thaugsuban which carried on for months.

Political tensions escalated before Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, then army chief, seized power from the Pheu Thai government on May 22, 2014.