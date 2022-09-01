Prawit's brothers, senator called in maid abuse probe

Senator Thani Onlaied and two brothers of the caretaker prime minister, Adm Sitthawat Wongsuwon and Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, will be called for questioning in alleged connection with helping Kornsasi Buayaem and her maid get state jobs.

Move Forward Party list MP Teerajchai Phunthumas, in his capacity as spokesman for the House committee on corruption and misconduct prevention and suppression, which will call the men, on Wednesday said he was instructed by the chairman, Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, to supervise the investigation.

The case was not only about the physical abuse but also related to recruiting by the Royal Thai Police and the military. He said the committee will invite about 20 people for questioning including the former maid who says Pol Cpl Kornsasi abused her.

He said the committee will also invite for questioning Mr Thani, Adm Sitthawat who is also a senator and chairman of a legal affairs committee of the now-defunct National Legislative Assembly (NLA), who appointed Pol Cpl Kornsasi as an honorary adviser to the NLA committee, and Pol Gen Patcharawat who was a member of that committee.

Mr Teerajchai said the House committee also will look into the recruitment process of Pol Cpl Kornsasi and the former maid.

In 2017, Ms Kornsasi was recruited by the General Staff Division of the Special Branch Bureau of the Royal Thai Police when she was 39 years old even though the maximum age for the position was limited to 35.

She also had a squad leader's position and was later transferred to Special Branch Bureau's 1st Division. Around the beginning of this year, she was assigned to perform temporary duty at the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc)'s Region 4 Forward Command of the Royal Thai Army.

Mr Teerajchai said the committee will also investigate Isoc's Region 4 Forward Command, as there was no record of her actually performing any duties there.

In this regard, the committee wanted to know if the senators, police and soldiers in question were complicit in the case, Mr Teerajchai said.

Recently, the name of a mysterious senator came to light when his name was seen with Pol Cpl Kornsasi's name on a list of temple donors in Ratchaburi's Muang district. The board gave their names and mentioned a 120,000 baht donation for building a temple hall.

Mr Thani is also a former member of the NLA and was also related to the high-profile hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya in 2012.

The former maid will be summoned next Thursday, Mr Teerajchai said.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Udon Wongchuen, commander of the Special Branch Bureau's 1st Division, signed an order on Aug 26, released on Wednesday to the media, saying Pol Cpl Kornsasi has been suspended from duty.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, secretary-general and spokesman for the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), said two individuals, whose names were withheld, had filed complaints against Senator Thani that accused him of being complicit in the case.

Mr Niwatchai said the NACC will investigate whether the senator abused power to help Ms Kornsasi to join the police force.

If the senator was found to have committed an offence, the matter will be submitted to the Supreme Court asking that he lose the post.

He may also face a charge of abuse of power, he said.