Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Sang Anakot Thai offers Somkid party chair
Thailand
Politics

Sang Anakot Thai offers Somkid party chair

published : 7 Sep 2022 at 14:17

writer: Online Reporters

Sang Anakot Thai secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, left, and leader Uttama Savanayana show the approved membership application form of former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak, after a meeting of the party executive on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Sang Anakot Thai secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, left, and leader Uttama Savanayana show the approved membership application form of former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak, after a meeting of the party executive on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Executive members of the Sang Anakot Thai agreed on Wednesday to offer the party chair to former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak, who has applied to join the party.

Party leader Uttama Savanayana said a meeting of the party executive agreed unanimously to invite Mr Somkid to be chairman when he attends a key party meeting on Thursday, as the party gears up for the coming general election.

They displayed Mr Somkid's approved membership application.

The decision was highly expected, after Mr Somkid resigned from all positions at Saha Pathana Inter-Holding (SPI) Plc and applied for party membership.

Mr Somkid is strongly tipped to be the party's candidate for prime minister. A formal announcement could be made at the meeting on Thursday.

Mr Uttama and party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong previously worked for Mr Somkid under the Palang Pracharath Party banner in the current government. All left amid conflict within the ruling govrnment party.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Life

Netflix told by Gulf states to drop videos violating Islam

Six Gulf Arab states have told streaming service company Netflix Inc to stop broadcasting material that they said violates the region’s Islamic values and threatened legal action if it did not act.

15:48
Business

El Salvador marks 1st year of Bitcoin use as confidence wanes

EL ZONTE, El Salvador: A year ago, El Salvador began accepting Bitcoin as legal tender following a controversial and much-criticised decision by President Nayib Bukele.

14:45
Business

China export growth slows sharply in August: official data

BEIJING: China's export growth slowed significantly in August, customs authorities said Wednesday, as economic uncertainty is exacerbated by strict Covid-19 lockdowns across the country.

14:45