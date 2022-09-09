Somkid 'doesn't crave PM role'

Former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak takes to the podium as chairman of the Sang Anakhot Thai Party at its seminar in Bangkok on Thursday. He is tipped to become the party's prime ministerial candidate in the next general election. Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak, who has officially been unveiled as chairman of the Sang Anakhot Thai Party, said he does not crave the role of prime minister, but rather wishes to work for the benefit of the country.

He was speaking at a seminar where potential candidates seeking to run in the next election under the party's banner gathered on Thursday, with the unveiling of Mr Somkid as the party's chairman as the highlight.

This is seen as a step preceding his highly anticipated nomination as the party's prime ministerial candidate. However, he tried to downplay the speculation.

"The prime ministerial position is not the point. What matters is the leadership skills to initiate change and develop the country," Mr Somkid said.

"I would like to thank everyone here for being brave enough to declare you are political moderates who seek to build a strong future for the country," he added.

"Political parties are set up under messy circumstances. Money plays a very important role. Political competition is similar to horse racing. There are horses to buy. There must be a stable.

"The owner must find money to raise horses, but often in an overt manner. This sets a bad example, which puts new-generation people off,'' Mr Somkid said, referring to the negative effect of mixing money with politics.

"Don't think that money can always buy a big stable to run the country. A power structure that lacks wisdom and does not support capable people will not survive," he said.

Mr Somkid also criticised a power struggle within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) that forced the resignation of three ministers working for him and from the cabinet in 2020.

They were Uttama Savanayana, who stepped down as PPRP leader and finance minister; Sontirat Sontijirawong, who quit as the PPRP's secretary-general and energy minister; and Suvit Maesincee, who resigned as minister of higher education, science, research and innovation.

Kobsak Pootrakul, a former member of Mr Somkid's team, also resigned. All four were part of the economic team led by Mr Somkid.

Mr Uttama is now leader of Sang Anakhot Thai, which translates as Building Thailand's Future, while Mr Sontirat serves as its secretary-general.

"All four had to face the fallout of the power struggle. At the time, ministerial portfolios were divided like a buffet cabinet,'' he said.

"I don't want the prime ministerial position because it involves shouldering the country's problems. But I want the party to save the country and build a good future for it. Personally, I am ready to support the party in any role,'' Mr Somkid said.

"I am here not because I want to be a candidate for prime minister. But I want to help with efforts to steer the country in the right direction,'' he noted.

He said he would support the party on the condition that people be allowed to take part in decision-making both in and outside parliament.

"Parliament must also revise outdated laws. If political change is to take place, the constitution must be changed, not just the election rules. Change must lead to major reform,'' Mr Somkid said.

He also introduced his 20-year-old son, Nachat Jatusripitak, at the seminar, saying he brought him along to see how a political party is formed and operates.

Last week, Mr Somkid resigned from all positions at Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc (SPI). SPI issued a letter informing the Stock Exchange of Thailand of his resignation as a member and chairman of the company's board of directors, effective Aug 31.

Former deputy prime minister Pongpol Adireksarn and his son Porapol were also unveiled as party members at the event.