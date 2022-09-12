'Sink or swim' for new governor

Chadchart: 'Canals are at capacity'

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who has now been in the position for three months, faces some major challenges if he wants to solve flood problems in the capital following four days of extremely heavy rainfall last week.

Submerged roads and pavements caused by the persistent heavy rain that began early in the week paralysed traffic in several parts of the city. Among the worst hit areas were Don Muang, Chaengwattana, Phahon Yothin, Bang Khen and Lat Krabang.

However, with more heavy rain forecast for the rest of the monsoon season and a warning from a flood expert that the "real thing" is yet to come, Mr Chadchart will have his work cut out for him.

Following the heavy flooding, Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change and Disaster Centre of Rangsit University, wrote on Facebook:

"Over the past four days, Bangkok, its neighbours and some provinces including Rayong have been affected by heavy rain and flooding. I'm as concerned as you are. But don't be trapped by the 2011 floods. The real thing has yet to come."

Discussing the flood situation on Sunday, Mr Chadchart expressed particular concern about the situation now that three of the city's main canals -- Klong Premprachakorn, Klong Lat Phrao and Klong Prawet Burirom -- have hit full capacity, meaning draining flood water will take time.

The canals, a central element in the city's flood and drainage infrastructure, are overwhelmed as a result of heavy rain, which has reached an average of 100 millimetres each day, he said.

"This morning, most of the main streets are dry except some sections near the canals. We're speeding up work on two fronts -- draining water and providing assistance to flood-hit residents," he said.

Shelters are being set up in Bang Khen, Lak Si, Sai Mai and Don Muang for flood victims, while City Hall is working closely with the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) on flood management measures, he said.

Mr Chadchart said runoff from the North is unlikely to worsen the situation but communities outside the flood barriers should stay on alert.

"What is worrisome is if full canals receive more rain water. We're not concerned about runoff. Drainage is slow," he said.

City Hall will shift from building giant tunnels to improving drainage in the long run, but the immediate priority is to unclog sewers and drains and install more pumps, said Mr Chadchart.

Former MP Chuwit Kamolvisit gave a thumbs-down to Mr Chadchart and his team's first battle against city-wide floods.

Mr Chuwit also suggested that many thesakij, or city inspectors, had not been active in providing assistance to flood-hit residents despite that being one of their key responsibilities.

"If things remain unchanged next year, brace for criticism. Good luck, governor. As for the city residents, it's every man for himself," he said.

Suchatvee Suwansawat, a former Democrat governor candidate, also came out to make number of suggestions to alleviate flooding in Lat Krabang.

The former rector of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang said more water pumps, and diverting flood water away from the overwhelmed Klong Prawet Burirom are essential. "Bangkok should also hold talks with authorities in Chachoengsao province to see if the flood water can be diverted to Bang Pakong River and pushed out to sea," he said.

Lifting Prawet Burirom sluice gate and diverting water into Chao Phraya River via Phra Khanong pumping station was another option, according to Mr Suchatvee.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says it will install 21 additional pumps to speed up drainage in Bangkok. The department earlier installed 18 pumps and the BMA recently requested more.