Comedian Nose’s Prayut gags find fans and foes

Netflix show touches a few nerves, with serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya among those not laughing

Udom “Nose” Taepanich delivers political gags in Deaw 13 that provoke mixed feelings among supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Photo from Deaw Facebook account)

The latest standup show by comedian Udom “Nose” Taepanich is drawing mixed reactions, depending on which side of the political divide you stand on.

Deaw 13 has been the talk of the town since the show filmed in August went online on Netflix on Tuesday. In it, Nose touches on Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha in several gags that the prime minister’s supporters don’t find funny.

“I’ve run out of patience. I’ve lived with my patience for eight years,” he says at one point, a dig at Gen Prayut’s frequent entreaties to citizens to be patient while his government works on improving their ives.

If the country were a plane, the famous comic says, it’s being piloted by a security guard and professional pilots haven’t been given a chance to steer it.

In one of the most controversial scenes, he expresses sympathy with protesters against the prime minister, even though they caused traffic jams. “They were doing that for us,” he says.

Nose’s show has drawn applause from his fans but not from supporters of the premier. Activist and serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya was also not amused.

Mr Srisuwan accused the comedian of throwing his support behind anti-government protesters and giving the public false information about the prime minister.

“See you soon,” he wrote on his Facebook account, apparently indicating that he would find a law that the artist has violated, and the appropriate government agency to deliver a petition to, in full view of media cameras as is his practice.

Some supporters of Gen Prayut have said on their social media accounts that they have turned from fans to foes of Nose after watching the show.

“I have a dozen of Nose Udom’s CDs. Now all of them are in my trash bin,” one said.

Another supporter said: “This pilot has been reviving the country after the plane was grounded and idle for years.”

Fans of Nose defended him, saying he did not selectively target Gen Prayut, noting that in past standup shows he has often poked fun at the prime minister of the day.

“It’s funny,” one of his fans said on Nose’s Facebook page. “Your last parts are very good when you speak for people.”

“Everything (you said in the show) was real,” another wrote.