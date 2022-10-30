Move Forward's Pita is Bangkok's choice for PM: poll

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat talks to the press during a visit to Samut Prakan province on Sept 25, 2022, to introduce party candidates to voters. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Pita Limjaroenrat, the Move Forward Party (MFP) leader, is the top choice for prime minister among Bangkok residents, trailed by some distance by current prime minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Oct 21-27 on 2,000 eligible voters, aged 18 and over, of various levels of education, incomes and occupations in Bangkok to compile their opinions on "the right person and right party for Bangkokians".



Asked who would be their choice for prime minister today, the answers varied as follows:



• 20.40% were for Mr Pita, saying he is a capable person of a new generation and they like MFP policies;

• 15.20% for Gen Prayut, perceiving him as honest and able to keep the country at peace;

• 14.10% for Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, saying she is a capable person of a new generation;

• 12.20% said no-one was suitable;

• 7.70% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party, citing her political experience, credibility and work attitude;

• 6.85% for Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Chart Pattanakla Party, citing his economic expertise and political experience;

• 6.35% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

• 3.15% for , of the Sang Anakot Thai Party;

• 2.15% for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party;

• 1.80% for Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party;

• 1.15% for Jurin Laksanawisit, the Democrat Party leader;

• 4.45% combined for Mingkwan Saengsuwan, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee Party); Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Mongkolkit Suksitaranont (Thai Civilised Party), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (Ruam Thai Sang Chart), Srettha Thavisin, Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party), Tewan Liptapanlop (Chat Pattanakla Party), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat Party), Supachai Panitchpakdi and Teerapat Prayoonsit.



The rest, 1.50%, had no answer or were not interested.

The opinion survey showed that the Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties combined have majority support from the Bangkok public.



Asked which party they would. prefer when voting for a constituency MP, Pheu Thai came first with 28.50%, followed by Move Forward (26.45%), Palang Pracharath (9.50%), still undecided (9.50%), Democrat (9.45%), Chart Pattanakla (3.05%), Thai Sang Thai (2.90%), Seri Ruam Thai (2.75%), Bhumjaithai (2.10%), Kla (2.05%) and Sang Anakot Thai (1.15%).



The rest, 2.60% combined, were those for a candidate from other parties including Thai Pakdee, Ruam Thai Sang Chart, Chartthaipattana, Thai Civilised, Coalition Action of Thailand, New Economy, Setthakij Thai and Prachachart parties as well as those with no answer or were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for MPs in the party-list system, Pheu Thai came first with 28.60%, followed by Move Forward (26.10%), still undecided (10.15%), Palang Pracharath (9.15%), Democrat (9.0%), Chart Pattanakla (3.25%), Seri Ruam Thai (2.95%), Thai Sang Thai (2.85%), Kla (2.05%), Bhumjaithai (2.05%), and Sang Anakot Thai (1.45%).



The rest, 2.40% combined, were spread among the Thai Pakdee, Chartthaipattana, Ruam Thai Sang Chart, Thai Civilised, Prachachart, New Economy and Setthakij Thai parties, along with those who did not answer or were not interested.