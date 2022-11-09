PM Prayut silent on joining new party

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, is closely accompanied by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, right, at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remained tight-lipped on Wednesday, refusing to rise to speculation he planned to join the new Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party of his adviser Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Reporters asked the prime minister if he would confirm rumours of his possible involvement in the new political party, after he was seen walking with Mr Pirapan as he entered the cabinet meeting Government House on Tuesday. They do not normally walk together.

"That's merely speculation by the political news beat," Gen Prayut said at the National Defence College on Wednesday.

He said Mr Pirapan had been with him in his capacity as PM's adviser, discussing compensation for victims of a traffic accident.

"It was part of Mr Pirapan's job. Please do not consider it as a political issue," Gen Prayut said.

Asked when he would respond to the Ruam Thai Sang Chart leader's comment that he would be welcomed if he chose to join the party, Gen Prayut did not answer. He just entered his limousine and left immediately for Government House.

On Tuesday Mr Pirapan said that his party would welcome Prime Minister Prayut if he opted to join it.

On Monday Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said he would not mind if Gen Prayut joined another party. Gen Prawit is leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, which successfully put up Gen Prayut as its "outsider" candidate for the premier's job after the 2019 general election. He is not a member of PPRP.

The Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party was founded in March last year by Seksakol Atthawong, a former aide to the prime minister, to back Gen Prayut's return as premier after the coming general election if he chooses to go that route.

Mr Pirapan was elected Ruam Thai Sang Chart leader in August after he resigned from Palang Pracharath in April.

The present constitution limits the tenure of a prime minister to eight years. If re-elected by the parliament, Gen Prayut could continue in the job until 2025.