Paetongtarn's pregnancy not a political issue, says Pheu Thai
Thailand
Politics

Paetongtarn's pregnancy not a political issue, says Pheu Thai

published : 9 Nov 2022 at 17:32

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Paetongtarn
Paetongtarn "Ung-ing" Shinawatra greets supporters in Si Sa Ket province in June. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

News of Paetongtarn Shinawatra's pregnancy will not affect the Pheu Thai Party's decision on its candidate for prime minister at the general election, but could affect campaigning, the party leader said on Wednesday.

Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the opposition, said Ms Paetongtarn's announcement she was pregnant with her second child would have little political impact.

At this point, she had not even been nominated as its candidate for the prime ministership.

"So, I must say that there has not been any impact yet," the Pheu Thai leader said.

"The Pheu Thai Party listens seriously to the voice of people. Health has little impact. Unless there is a  complete inability to work, there should not be any problem," he said.

Asked if the pregnancy would affect election campaigning, because Ms Paetongtarn was the leader of the "Pheu Thai family", Dr Cholnan said his party had many ways to campaign for votes.

Her pregnancy might have some impact on campaigning, but it would not be significant, he said. 

Ms Paetongtarn, the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, announced on social media that she was pregnant. The child is reportedly due in May, the same month as the general election.

A recent poll found that a majority of northerners prefer her for next prime minister.

