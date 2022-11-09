Section
Ex-Democrat deputy leader Trairong becomes advisor to Prayut
Thailand
Politics

published : 9 Nov 2022 at 20:16

writer: Online Reporters

Former Democrat deputy leader Trirong Suwankiri has been added to a list of advisors to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Photo: Trairong Suwankiri Facebook account)

Former Democrat deputy leader Trairong Suwankiri has been appointed as another advisor to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, two weeks after he said goodbye to the country's oldest party.

Gen Prayut said in a Prime Minister's Office order released on Wednesday Mr Trairong would offer advice and opinions on issues to be assigned by him. Mr Trairong's new position started on Wednesday.

The senior ex-Democrat quit the party on Oct 27 after 38 years of membership. He said he was looking at several new parties formed by former Democrat members.

He is tipped to join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also a former Democrat MP and an advisor to the prime minister.

